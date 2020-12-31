Snowman Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Sagar Cements Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2020.

Snowman Logistics Ltd lost 3.75% to Rs 66.8 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd crashed 3.47% to Rs 26.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sagar Cements Ltd tumbled 3.31% to Rs 653.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2439 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7943 shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd dropped 3.11% to Rs 182.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd pared 2.99% to Rs 199.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

