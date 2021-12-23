Escorts receives NCLT approval for scheme of capital reduction

Escorts announced that the Hon'ble NCLT Bench, Chandigarh (NCLT) has approved the Scheme of Capital reduction vide its order dated 23 December 2021 (Order), as uploaded on the website of the Hon'ble NCLT on 23 December 2021.

Upon effectiveness of the Scheme of Capital reduction, share capital of the Company shall stands reduced from Rs 1,34,83,45,660 divided into 13,48,34,566 equity shares of Rs 10 each to Rs 1,22,57,68,780 divided into 12,25,76,878 equity shares of Rs 10.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)