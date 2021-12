TVS Motor introduces Race Performance series of motocycles

Launches TVS Apache RTR 165 RP

TVS Motor Company announced the Race Performance (RP) series born from TVS Racing's high performance race machine lineage. Backed by four decades of the rich racing heritage of TVS Racing, India's first factory racing team, the Race Performance series will be introduced in the TVS Apache series of motorcycles. The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the first product to be launched under the Race Performance series and will be limited to 200 units.

Born of racing lineage, TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the most powerful machine in its category producing 19.2 PS power at 10,000 rpm. The motorcycle is equipped with features that include a Race-Tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, all-new TVS Racing decals, red alloy wheels and a new seat pattern.

