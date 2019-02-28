Board of Suprajit Engineering approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Board of Tulive Developers approves buyback of shares upto Rs 16.80 cr
Board of Manappuram Finance approves additional investment of Rs 120cr in subsidiary Asirvad
Board of Trijal Industries approves change in directorate
Board of ISGEC Heavy Engineering approves interim dividend and sub-division of shares
Board of Directors of Inspirisys Solutions approves increase in authorised share capital
-
At meeting held on 28 February 2019The Board of Suprajit Engineering at its meeting held on 28 February 2019 has appointed Bharati Rao, as Additional Director (Woman Independent Director) of the Company with effect from 01 April 2019. the Board also appointed M. Lakshminarayan as Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company with effect from 01 April 2019. The Board has taken note of retirement of Mr. Diwakar S. Shetty and Mr. M. Jayarama Shetty, Independent Directors of the Company, on 31 March 2019, upon completion of their term of 5 years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU