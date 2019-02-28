Board of Suprajit Engineering approves change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 28 February 2019

The Board of Suprajit Engineering at its meeting held on 28 February 2019 has appointed Bharati Rao, as Additional Director (Woman Independent Director) of the Company with effect from 01 April 2019. the Board also appointed M. Lakshminarayan as Additional Director (Independent Director) of the Company with effect from 01 April 2019. The Board has taken note of retirement of Mr. Diwakar S. Shetty and Mr. M. Jayarama Shetty, Independent Directors of the Company, on 31 March 2019, upon completion of their term of 5 years.

First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 16:31 IST

