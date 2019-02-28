IRIS launches Digital Solutions - JUMP and EDMISSION

-
ALSO READ
JioSaavn only Indian company to make it to '50 Most Innovative Companies' list
Video streaming experience on smartphones very poor in India: OpenSignal
Music app Gaana streams for faster growth
World's largest brain-like supercomputer switched on for first time
Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers: AP
-
IRIS Mediaworks has recently entered into media, technology and telecom industry through its acquisition of the Streamcast group of companies ('the group") in India. Streamcast provides next generation technology services on sub-optimal networks using the Software As A Service (SaaS) model.
In October 2018, the Group had announced its partnership with BSNL Maharashtra to deliver high quality digital services, primarily education, video and audio content, under the aegis of its brand Edmission via JUMP. JUMP is the world's first digital ecosystem that can operate, amongst other services, high definition video streaming on ultra-low bandwidth with zero data cost to the consumer.
On 19 February 2019, IRIS, now the owner of Stream cast Group, launched two pathbreaking digital solutions - JUMP, a new digital ecosystem and Edmission - the world's most inclusive digital education platform - in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. Hon'ble Minister Deepak Kesarkar (Minister of State for Home, Planning and Finance), the Chief Guest for the evening inaugurated the first Edmission Centre in Sawantwadi and unveiled the first JUMP Set Top Box (STB) amidst an audience of over 2000 people.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU