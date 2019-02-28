IRIS launches Digital Solutions - JUMP and EDMISSION

IRIS Mediaworks has recently entered into media, technology and telecom industry through its acquisition of the group of companies ('the group") in provides next generation on using the Software As (SaaS) model.

In October 2018, the Group had announced its partnership with BSNL to deliver high quality digital services, primarily education, video and audio content, under the aegis of its brand via JUMP. JUMP is the world's first digital ecosystem that can operate, amongst other services, high definition video streaming on ultra-low bandwidth with zero data cost to the consumer.

On 19 February 2019, IRIS, now the owner of Stream cast Group, launched two pathbreaking digital solutions - JUMP, a new digital ecosystem and - the world's most inclusive digital education platform - in Sindhudurg, ( for Home, Planning and Finance), the Chief Guest for the evening inaugurated the first Centre in Sawantwadi and unveiled the first JUMP Set Top Box (STB) amidst an audience of over 2000 people.

