Escorts reports muted tractor sales in May

Escorts' Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) sold a total of 6,594 tractors in May 2020, a decline of 3.4% as against 6,827 tractors sold in May 2019.

The company's domestic tractor sales in May 2020 stood at 6,454 tractors, registering a minor decline of 0.5% as against 6,488 units in May 2019. Exports in May 2020 stood at 140 tractors as against 339 tractors sold in May 2019, down 58.7% YoY.

Shares of Escorts were up 2.39% at Rs 925.65 on BSE, rising for fourth consecutive trading session. The stock has surged 6.5% in four days from its previous closing low of Rs 869.15 posted on 26 May 2020.

Escorts reported 9.71% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 127.73 crore on a 15.97% fall in net sales to Rs 1385.65 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019

The Escorts Group is an Indian engineering company that operates in the sectors of agri-machinery, construction and material handling equipment, and railway equipment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)