JSW Steel Ltd Spikes 6.36%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 4%

JSW Steel Ltd rose 6.36% today to trade at Rs 195.65. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 4% to quote at 7077.37. The index is up 4.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 6.06% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 4.53% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 34.2 % over last one year compared to the 16.42% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has added 8.15% over last one month compared to 4.91% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.56% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 83049 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.73 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 296.65 on 14 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 132.5 on 03 Apr 2020.

