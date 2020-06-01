Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 170.63 points or 3.87% at 4578.35 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, IDBI Bank Ltd (up 19.95%), IFCI Ltd (up 18.82%),SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 9.3%),Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 7.41%),Bajaj Finance Ltd (up 6.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (up 6.4%), L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (up 6.26%), Equitas Holdings Ltd (up 6.13%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 5.78%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (up 5.68%).

On the other hand, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 0.59%), and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (down 0.26%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 853.88 or 2.63% at 33277.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 239.95 points or 2.5% at 9820.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.39 points or 2.61% at 11176.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 91.8 points or 2.36% at 3982.45.

On BSE,1422 shares were trading in green, 206 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

