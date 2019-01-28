Essel Propack Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Beardsell Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd and Manaksia Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 January 2019.
Essel Propack Ltd surged 9.58% to Rs 107.5 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 62186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25818 shares in the past one month.
Beardsell Ltd soared 9.12% to Rs 19.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1188 shares in the past one month.
Almondz Global Securities Ltd spiked 7.72% to Rs 25.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 802 shares in the past one month.
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd jumped 6.81% to Rs 137.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 584 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 329 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Ltd gained 5.29% to Rs 38.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1848 shares in the past one month.
