Gati tumbles after weak Q3 outcome

Gati fell 5.90% to Rs 70.95 at 11:48 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit fell 12.29% to Rs 4.21 crore on 7.15% increase in net sales to Rs 480.56 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 25 January 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 338.79 points, or 0.94% to 35,686.75.
On the BSE, 52,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 74.25 and a low of Rs 70.55 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 136.70 on 25 April 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 66.65 on 1 October 2018.
Gati provides express distribution and supply chain solutions.
