Gati tumbles after weak Q3 outcome

fell 5.90% to Rs 70.95 at 11:48 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit fell 12.29% to Rs 4.21 crore on 7.15% increase in net sales to Rs 480.56 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 25 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 338.79 points, or 0.94% to 35,686.75.

On the BSE, 52,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 74.25 and a low of Rs 70.55 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 136.70 on 25 April 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 66.65 on 1 October 2018.

provides express distribution and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)