Essel Propack zooms after strong Q1 numbers

Essel Propack jumped 15.64% to Rs 237.40 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 13.3% to Rs 44.45 crore on a 17.7% increase in net sales to Rs 741.49 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

With respect to regional performance, the company's AMESA (Africa, Middles East and South Asia Region) revenue was at Rs 219 crore (down 2.7% YoY), EAP (East Asia Pacific) revenue was at Rs 202.1 crore (up 45.6% YoY), America revenue was at Rs 151 crore (up 10.5% YoY) and Europe revenue was at Rs 197.7 (up 30.3% YoY) crore in the June quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

The company recorded an exceptional item of Rs 16.07 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2020, which represents impairment of assets and other associated costs on account of scaling down the business of one of its overseas operating units.

EBITDA increased by 35% to Rs 146.6 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 108.6 crore in Q1 June 2019. EBITDA margin stood at 19.8% as on 30 June 2020 as against 17.2% as 30 June 2019.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 61.49 crore, up by 11.1% from Rs 55.33 crore in Q1 FY20. Current tax expense declined 11.1% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 13.66 crore during the quarter.

Net debt stood at Rs 248.2 crore in June 2020 as compared to Rs 511.1 crore in June 2019.

Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) jumped 421 bps to 19.9% in Q1 FY21 from 15.7% in Q1 FY20.

Essel Propack is the largest global specialty packaging company, manufacturing laminated plastic tubes catering to the FMCG and Pharma space.

