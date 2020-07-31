Volumes jump at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd counter

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd saw volume of 2.27 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27707 shares

Essel Propack Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Future Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 July 2020.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd saw volume of 2.27 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27707 shares. The stock increased 1.43% to Rs.159.10. Volumes stood at 2.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Essel Propack Ltd notched up volume of 95722 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18594 shares. The stock rose 14.66% to Rs.235.40. Volumes stood at 15637 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 87719 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17566 shares. The stock rose 9.85% to Rs.2,677.00. Volumes stood at 46505 shares in the last session.

Orient Electric Ltd registered volume of 60205 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14533 shares. The stock rose 0.20% to Rs.176.30. Volumes stood at 1325 shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd notched up volume of 21.44 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.90 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.67% to Rs.113.00. Volumes stood at 9.68 lakh shares in the last session.

