EUROPE Stocks rises on China's reopening

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong Market slips as resurgent Fed fears offset China reopening hopes
China Market gains on reopening optimism
Hong Kong Market surges 5.4% on reopening rumors
Happay unveils its corporate travel card with zero forex markup
EUROPE Stocks climb on inflation data, signs of thawing China-US ties
-
China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday. It will also downgrade the seriousness of Covid-19 as it has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.
At 12:22 GMT, the pan European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.44% to 429.34. France's CAC 40 index grew 1% to 6,571.32.
Germany's DAX index advanced 0.8% to 14,054.18. Switzerland's Swiss Market index jumped 0.6% to 10,873.06. U. K. markets remain closed for a public holiday.
Shares of China-exposed luxury firms LVMH and Kering both rose around 2% on hopes of improved Chinese demand.
Skanska AB, a Swedish construction and development firm, gained 1.1% after it signed a $56 million worth contract with AECOM to repair Norfolk Naval Shipyard berths in Portsmouth, Virginia, USA.
Swiss fintech Leonteq tumbled nearly 4% after the Swiss fintech firm said it was lowering its profit expectations for 2022 due to reduced client demand in the second half of the year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU