Japan Nikkei rises 0.6%

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index rose by 151.90 points, or 0.6%, to 26,387.15. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.93 points, or 0.21%, to 1,901.87.
Technology and energy stocks leading the gains, with Idemitsu Kosan rising 2.5% on the back of higher oil prices.
Heavyweight Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing rose 1.7% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 1.7%. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries climbed 1.5%.
Shares of banks and financials declined on profit booking after strong recent rally with heavyweight technology and energy stocks leading the gains, while a pullback in banks and insurers weighed on the market. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lost 2.39%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen stood at 132.58 against US dollar in Asian trade on Monday, 0.15% appreciated from Friday's close of 132.79, after trading in the range between 132.32-132.82.
