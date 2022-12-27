Japan Nikkei rises to one-week high

However, market gains capped as investors awaited the release of the Bank of Japan's summary of opinions of the Dec 19-20 meeting due Wednesday for directional cues.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index rose by 42 points, or 0.16%, to finish at 26,447.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.63 points, or 0.4%, to 1,910.15.
stocks related to inbound tourism were higher, with the climb led by air transportation, retail, and land transportation issues, on expectations for higher demand. . Takashimaya surged 7.1% to 1,830 yen.
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings jumped 7% to 1,481 yen. Japan Airlines climbed 2.2% to 2,736 yen, while West Japan Railway gained 2.4% to 5,758 yen.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Unemployment rate slid down to 2.5% in November, after remaining at 2.6% for the past two months, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported on Tuesday. The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.35, labour ministry data showed, unchanged from October.
Retail sales grew 2.6% in November from the year earlier, as the lifting of COVID-19 border controls and the government's domestic travel subsidy helped consumer demand. The pace of annual growth in sales, a barometer of private consumption, slowed from 4.4% in October and 4.8% in September. On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales slipped 1.1% in November from the previous month, down for the first time in five months.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen stood at 133 against US dollar in Asian trade on Tuesday, 0.1% depreciated from yesterday's close of 132.86, after trading in the range between 132.64-133.18.
