Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.68% to Rs 2.31 crore

Net Loss of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.68% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.311.42 63 OPM %-13.4212.68 -PBDT-0.25-0.15 -67 PBT-0.30-0.20 -50 NP-0.38-0.20 -90

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 13:40 IST

