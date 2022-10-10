Excel Realty N Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.68% to Rs 2.31 crore

Net Loss of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.68% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.311.42-13.4212.68-0.25-0.15-0.30-0.20-0.38-0.20

