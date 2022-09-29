Shreyans Financials & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2022 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Shreyans Financials & Capital Services reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2022 and during the previous quarter ended June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)