Shreyans Financials & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises gains as board OKs 750-cr fund raising plan
Shreyans Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 8.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Religare Enterprises settles all legacy issues with SEBI
Sebi orders 3-day window for investors in Ruchi Soya FPO to withdraw applications
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Shreyans Financials & Capital Services reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2022 and during the previous quarter ended June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU