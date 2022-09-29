Haileyburia Tea Estates standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the June 2022 quarter

Sales decline 35.68% to Rs 4.65 crore

Net profit of Haileyburia Tea Estates declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales declined 35.68% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021.4.657.234.525.260.080.200.010.080.010.08

