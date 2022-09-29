Haileyburia Tea Estates standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the June 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.68% to Rs 4.65 croreNet profit of Haileyburia Tea Estates declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales declined 35.68% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2022Jun. 2021% Var.Sales4.657.23 -36 OPM %4.525.26 -PBDT0.080.20 -60 PBT0.010.08 -88 NP0.010.08 -88
