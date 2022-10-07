Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit rises 135.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1400.00% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of Vivanta Industries rose 135.71% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.750.05 1400 OPM %85.33-300.00 -PBDT0.670.32 109 PBT0.660.28 136 NP0.660.28 136
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU