Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit rises 135.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Vivanta Industries rose 135.71% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.750.0585.33-300.000.670.320.660.280.660.28

