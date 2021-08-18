Exide Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 163, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.98% in last one year as compared to a 45.45% rally in NIFTY and a 26.84% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 163, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 16593.7. The Sensex is at 55754.57, down 0.07%.Exide Industries Ltd has eased around 10.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10088.3, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 163.2, down 0.09% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd tumbled 1.98% in last one year as compared to a 45.45% rally in NIFTY and a 26.84% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 16.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

