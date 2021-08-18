Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 16.38 points or 0.53% at 3094.07 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.1%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.31%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.26%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.91%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.37%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.32%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.03%).

On the other hand, DLF Ltd (up 0.68%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.19%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 133.86 or 0.24% at 55658.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.95 points or 0.22% at 16577.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 61.35 points or 0.23% at 26223.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.64 points or 0.13% at 8143.14.

On BSE,1044 shares were trading in green, 2056 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)