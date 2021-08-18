Bajaj Finserv Ltd soars 2.63%, up for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 15125.35, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 140.12% in last one year as compared to a 45.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.3% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 15125.35, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 16609.85. The Sensex is at 55800.46, up 0.01%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has risen around 18.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17371.15, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

