Exide Industries standalone net profit rises 11.14% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of Industries rose 11.14% to Rs 210.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 189.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 2598.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2459.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.29% to Rs 844.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 668.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 10588.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9186.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

