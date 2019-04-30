Exide Industries standalone net profit rises 11.14% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Geefcee Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 2598.66 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries rose 11.14% to Rs 210.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 189.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 2598.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2459.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.29% to Rs 844.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 668.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 10588.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9186.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2598.662459.41 6 10588.319186.32 15 OPM %14.3613.74 -13.3313.51 - PBDT388.61357.68 9 1443.791293.93 12 PBT305.13290.25 5 1130.291047.99 8 NP210.68189.56 11 844.05668.35 26

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 16:14 IST

