Schaeffler India standalone net profit declines 3.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 1172.29 croreNet profit of Schaeffler India declined 3.94% to Rs 106.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 1172.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1083.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1172.291083.47 8 OPM %15.7316.97 -PBDT200.41204.76 -2 PBT162.60168.86 -4 NP106.18110.54 -4
