Gallantt Ispat standalone net profit rises 143.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.08% to Rs 312.56 crore

Net profit of rose 143.95% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.08% to Rs 312.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 228.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.86% to Rs 130.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 113.62% to Rs 1229.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 575.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

