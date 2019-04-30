Gallantt Ispat standalone net profit rises 143.95% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 37.08% to Rs 312.56 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 143.95% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.08% to Rs 312.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 228.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.86% to Rs 130.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 113.62% to Rs 1229.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 575.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales312.56228.02 37 1229.27575.45 114 OPM %9.4618.34 -15.3016.03 - PBDT27.6137.54 -26 180.4385.19 112 PBT21.1131.08 -32 154.5366.82 131 NP27.2011.15 144 130.2253.62 143

