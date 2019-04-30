Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 270.53% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 407.73% to Rs 1053.09 croreNet profit of Godrej Properties rose 270.53% to Rs 156.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 407.73% to Rs 1053.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 207.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 191.28% to Rs 253.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 75.68% to Rs 2817.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1603.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1053.09207.41 408 2817.401603.72 76 OPM %15.56-121.51 -6.32-13.44 - PBDT249.3133.01 655 362.54133.01 173 PBT245.5528.71 755 348.20116.88 198 NP156.6642.28 271 253.1586.91 191
