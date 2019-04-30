JUST IN
BHEL signs MoU with ARAI for e-mobility projects
Times Guaranty reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.92 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6250.00% to Rs 3.81 crore

Net profit of Times Guaranty reported to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6250.00% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 504.17% to Rs 2.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 276.58% to Rs 4.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.810.06 6250 4.181.11 277 OPM %94.75-133.33 -86.1257.66 - PBDT3.64-0.08 LP 3.640.64 469 PBT3.64-0.08 LP 3.640.64 469 NP2.92-0.10 LP 2.900.48 504

