Expleo Solutions Ltd Surges 2.23%

Expleo Solutions Ltd gained 2.23% today to trade at Rs 1449. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.63% to quote at 30508.48. The index is up 2.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd increased 2.09% and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd added 1.92% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 5.63 % over last one year compared to the 9.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Expleo Solutions Ltd has added 14.31% over last one month compared to 2.05% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.72% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 86 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1161 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1750 on 01 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1120.1 on 26 Dec 2022.

