FACT spurts 18% in two sessions after turnaround Q4 show

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore (FACT) rose 3.08% to Rs 53.50 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 66.53 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 50.03 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated revenue from operations surged 46.04% to Rs 708.48 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Rs 485.12 crore in Q4 March 2019. The result was announced at the fag end of market hours on Thursday (25 June).

Following the announcement, the stock surged 14.44% to Rs 51.90 on Thursday. It has risen 17.97% in two sessions.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 74.464. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 42.45 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 39.26.

FACT is engaged in manufacturing complex fertilizers and ammonium sulfate. The company's segments include fertiliser and petrochemical. The firm's products include fertilizers, such as straight fertilizers, fertilizer mixtures, chemicals and bio-fertilizers.

