Steel Industry To Decarbonize With Use Of Green Hydrogen

-
ALSO READ
MoS Steel and Rural Development urges industry to explore ways and means to make Indian Minerals & Mines Sector self-reliant
Larsen & Toubro commissions green hydrogen plant at Hazira complex
Hindalco signs MoU with Phinergy and IOC Phinergy
Lupin launches generic version of Suprep Bowel prep kit in US market
ONGC Corpn signs MoU with Greenko ZeroC
-
The minister made these comments at the Steel Summit 2022 organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in association with the Ministry of Steel in New Delhi on Thursday.
Green Hydrogen is emerging as a key element and has the potential to solve multiple domestic issues today, from de-carbonizing various industrial sectors to providing the energy security as critical support to the country's economic growth. The minister said that in the short term, the Government hopes for reduction of carbon emissions in the steel industry by facilitating energy efficiency, while in the medium and long term by 2047, green hydrogen utilization and storage should remain in focus, along with disruptive alternative technological innovations to achieve all targets of the economy including that of the carbon transition mission.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU