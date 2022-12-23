Steel Industry To Decarbonize With Use Of Green Hydrogen

Steel sector being a founding determinant of Indian economy and having a fundamental role to play in realizing the Atmanirbhar Bharat goals, the Government sought to decarbonize the steel industry by encouraging possible use of green hydrogen as a future fuel, while also aiming at enhanced use of renewable energy sources, application of resource-efficient materials, expansion of scrap usage, strengthening R&D and focusing largely on rural India, said Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development.

The minister made these comments at the Steel Summit 2022 organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in association with the Ministry of Steel in New Delhi on Thursday.

Green Hydrogen is emerging as a key element and has the potential to solve multiple domestic issues today, from de-carbonizing various industrial sectors to providing the energy security as critical support to the country's economic growth. The minister said that in the short term, the Government hopes for reduction of carbon emissions in the steel industry by facilitating energy efficiency, while in the medium and long term by 2047, green hydrogen utilization and storage should remain in focus, along with disruptive alternative technological innovations to achieve all targets of the economy including that of the carbon transition mission.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)