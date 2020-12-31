FDC gains on expansion plan

FDC rose 2.33% to Rs 333.20 after the company said it plans to expand its production capacity at Waluj plant in Maharashtra by installing an additional BFS machine.

FDC said it is in the process of expanding its production capacity by installation of an additional BFS machine at one of its existing plants located at Waluj in Maharashtra.

The estimated cost of expansion would be around Rs 74 crore at first stage and around Rs 26 crore at later stage. The said process is spread over a period of 20 months.

"The total production capacity of the said plant is likely to be increased by 30 to 33% after commissioning and completion of all the regulatory requirements," the company said after market hours yesterday, 30 December 2020.

FDC's consolidated net profit jumped 61.5% to Rs 87.86 crore on a 7.3% increase in net sales to Rs 371.39 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

FDC is a pharmaceutical research and development company, which specializes in the areas of synthetics (basic drugs), nutraceuticals, formulations and biotechnology products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)