FDC, Va Tech Wabag, Indiabulls Ventures to be watched

FDC announced its foray in the fight against COVID-19 by launching two variants of the COVID-19 drug, Favipiravir - PiFLU and Favenza - which will be used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in India. FDC's PiFLU and Favenza is currently available across the country.

Va Tech Wabag board has approved issuance of up to 75 lakh shares on a preferential basis at Rs 160 per share aggregating to Rs 120 crore.

Indiabulls Ventures said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 28 August 2020, to consider and approve preferential issue of its equity shares, including its pricing, to certain foreign investor(s).

Ircon International reported 76.18% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.46 crore on 51.71% fall in total income to Rs 549.29 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Can Fin Homes reported 15.04% rise in net profit to Rs 93.16 crore on 7.92% rise in total income to Rs 522.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Acrysil said that the company is expanding its production capacity of its Quartz Kitchen sinks by 20% through brownfield expansion at its Bhavnagar plant in Gujarat. The total capital expenditure envisaged is approximately Rs 15 crore.

JMC Projects (India) has secured new orders of Rs 554 crore including Building Project in South India totalling Rs 315 crore and Factory Project in Maharashtra of Rs 239 crore.

