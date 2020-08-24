Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Lombard, Union Bank in focus

Indiabulls Housing Finance reported 65.96% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 272.84 crore on 33.66% fall in total income to Rs 2,578.23 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The Board of Directors of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (ICICI Lombard) and Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Ltd. (Bharti AXA) at their respective meetings, approved entering into definitive agreements for demerger of Bharti AXA's nonlife insurance business into ICICI Lombard through a Scheme of Arrangement. Based on the share exchange ratio recommended by independent valuers, the shareholders of Bharti AXA shall receive 2 shares of ICICI Lombard for every 115 shares of Bharti AXA held by them.

Union Bank of India reported 48.26% rise in net profit to Rs 332.74 crore on 101.18% rise in total income to Rs 19,891.26 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Punjab National Bank reported 69.72% fall in net profit to Rs 308.45 crore on 60.22% rise in total income to Rs 24,292.80 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Oil India reported 96.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.29 crore on 40.66% fall in total income to Rs 2,249.43 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Rossari Biotech reported 9.39% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.49 crore on 13.33% fall in total income to Rs 111.45 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

AGC Networks reported 68.07% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.33 crore on 19.19% fall in total income to Rs 994.80 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

