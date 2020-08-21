SBI Life Insurance, Divi's Labs, Hindalco at centrestage

SBI Life Insurance Company and Divi's Laboratories in the Nifty 50 will be included in the Nifty 50 index while Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be removed from the benchmark index. These changes will be effective from 25 September 2020.

Wipro announced the successful implementation of a blockchain-based small-scale liquefied natural gas (ssLNG) trading/fulfillment platform for Uniper Global Commodities SE and its 100% LNG-for-trucks subsidiary Liqvis GmbH. Uniper SE is a leading international energy company headquartered in Germany.

Hindalco Industries has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UltraTech Cement to deliver 1.2 million metric tonnes of red mud (also known as bauxite residue) annually to UltraTech's 14 plants located across 7 states.

Indian Overseas Bank reported net profit of Rs 120.69 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 342.08 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income rose 4.54% to Rs 5,233.63 crore.

Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated reported net loss of Rs 39.75 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.02 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 27.39% to Rs 196.18 crore.

MOIL reported 97.93% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.88 crore on 45.86% fall in total income to Rs 178.05 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

GMM Pfaudler announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in the global business of its parent, the Pfaudler Group (Pfaudler) from the private equity firm Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Fund VI (DBAG). As per the agreements, GMM (directly and through its subsidiary Mavag AG) and the Patel family will acquire, a 54% and 26% equity stake respectively in the Pfaudler Group.

Premier Explosives received an order from Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel (IAI) for development and supply of EDRM Rocket Motors for a total value of USD 520,000. Order is expected to be delivered within 9 months.

