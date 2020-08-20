L&T Finance, Ruchi Soya, PNB Housing Finance in focus

L&T Finance Holdings said that the Committee of Directors of the company approved the offer and issuance of up to 2,000 Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10,00,000 at par aggregating to nominal amount of up to Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis at the coupon/ interest rate of 8% per annum payable annually.

Ruchi Soya Industries reported consolidated net profit of Rs 58.54 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income dropped 1.59% to Rs 3,124.62 crore.

Cosmo Films reported 69.15% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.99 crore on 10.55% fall in total income to Rs 487.03 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The board of directors of PNB Housing Finance has approved to raise equity capital aggregating upto Rs 1800 crore through preferential issue / rights issue.

Kennametal India reported consolidated net loss of Rs 9.50 crore in Q4 June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17.60 crore in Q4 June 2019. Total income dropped 55.93% to Rs 104.50 crore.

The board of directors of IIFL Wealth Management has declared a one time special interim dividend of Rs 40 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each. The record date for this purpose is 27 August 2020.

