Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 80.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.11% to Rs 308.73 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 80.62% to Rs 51.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.11% to Rs 308.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 217.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.308.73217.2562.2561.1277.1849.6766.2739.3051.1728.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)