Federal Bank Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 81.3, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14832.05. The Sensex is at 50387.73, up 1.18%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 15.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34267.9, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 223.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 394.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

