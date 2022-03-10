Ultracab (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Banaras Beads Ltd, Delphi World Money Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd and Birla Cable Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2022.

Ultracab (India) Ltd surged 964.57% to Rs 32.15 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20952 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 93.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5789 shares in the past one month.

Delphi World Money Ltd spiked 14.39% to Rs 535. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 520 shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd spurt 14.26% to Rs 38.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birla Cable Ltd gained 11.74% to Rs 159. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

