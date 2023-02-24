Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Ignis

With effect from 24 February 2023

Maruti Suzuki India announced an increase in price of Ignis across its various models up to Rs 27,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new price is effective from 24 February 2023. The company added that IGNIS is now being equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard feature across all the variants providing an added safety shield for its customers. It is also compliant with the upcoming E20 and Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms.

