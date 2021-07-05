Federal Bank total deposits jump 9% YoY in Q1 FY22

The private lender on Sunday announced that its total deposits increased 9% to Rs 169,393 crore as of 30 June 2021 compared to Rs 154,938 crore reported on 30 June 2020.Sequentially, deposits fell 1.88% as of 30 June 2021 from Rs 134,877 crore as on 31 March 2021.
At the end of the June 2021, the private lender's customer deposits were at Rs 164,603 crore (up 10% YoY), interbank deposits were at Rs 2,362 crore (down 17% YoY) and certificates of deposit stood at Rs 2,428 crore (down 9% YoY).
CASA rose 19% to Rs 58,959 crore as of 30 June 2021 from Rs 49,616 crore registered in 30 June 2020. CASA ratio improved to 34.81% at the end of 30 June 2021 from 32.02% recorded on 30 June 2021.
Federal Bank's gross advanced grew by 8% to Rs 132,770 crore as of 30 June 2021 from Rs 123,430 crore posted on 30 June 2020. On a sequential basis, gross advances fell 1.56% from 134,877 crore posted in 31 March 2021. The bank's liquidity coverage ratio was at 215.20% as on 30 June 2021, falling from 233.14% posted on 30 June 2020.
Shares of Federal Bank were up 1.46% at Rs 86.60 on BSE.
Federal Bank operates through four segments: treasury, corporate or wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. The private sector bank's net profit increased 59% to Rs 478 crore on 7% fall in total income to Rs 3832 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
