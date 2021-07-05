Uttam Sugar commissions 50 KLPD distillery at Libberheri unit

Uttam Sugar Mills has commissioned the ethanol distillery with 50 kilo litre per day (KLPD) capacity at Libberheri unit in Uttarakhand.

Uttam Sugar Mills' consolidated net profit dropped 20.3% to Rs 27.83 crore on a 0.6% fall in net sales to Rs 553.36 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Uttam Sugar Mills is engaged in production of sugar, ethanol and generation of power. The company operates in three business segments: sugar, cogeneration and distillery.

Shares of Uttam Sugar Mills slipped 1.48% to Rs 272.60 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 268.90 to Rs 282.65 so far.

