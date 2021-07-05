Volumes jump at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

-
-
Chalet Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 5.25 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 27.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18849 shares
Orient Cement Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 July 2021.
Chalet Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 5.25 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 27.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18849 shares. The stock increased 4.09% to Rs.185.65. Volumes stood at 31994 shares in the last session.
Orient Cement Ltd registered volume of 3.79 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51319 shares. The stock rose 2.03% to Rs.140.70. Volumes stood at 49153 shares in the last session.
CCL Products (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 2.18 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29659 shares. The stock increased 7.33% to Rs.411.20. Volumes stood at 84396 shares in the last session.
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd saw volume of 3857 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 823 shares. The stock increased 2.94% to Rs.1,185.00. Volumes stood at 364 shares in the last session.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd notched up volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23307 shares. The stock rose 6.24% to Rs.275.65. Volumes stood at 48087 shares in the last session.
