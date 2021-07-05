Yes Bank loan growth remains flat in Q1 FY22

Yes Bank said loans & advances declined by 0.4% to Rs 163,914 crore as on 30 June 2021 from Rs 164,510 crore as on 30 June 2020.

The loans & advances issued are lower by 1.8% as compared with Rs 166,893 crore as on 31 March 2021.

The bank's deposits have increased by 39.1% to Rs 163,295 crore as on 30 June 2021 from Rs 117,360 crore as on 30 June 2020. The figures has risen by 0.2% from Rs 162,947 crore as on 31 March 2021.

Certificate of Deposits (CDs) aggregated to Rs 3,827 crore (down 57.6% YoY) while CASA was at Rs 44,790 crore (up 47.7% YoY) as on 31 March 2021.

CASA/Total Deposits (ex. CDs) ratio was at 28.1% as on 30 June 2021 as against 28% as on 30 June 2020 and 27.3% as on 31 March 2021.

Credit to Deposit ratio was at 100.4% as on 30 June 2021 as against 140.2% as on 30 June 2020 and 102.4% as on 31 March 2021.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was at 118.4% as on 30 June 2021 as against 114.1% as on 30 June 2020 and 122.3% as on 31 March 2021.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.

The bank reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,787.75 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 2,628.61 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income tumbled 17.41% YoY to Rs 4,805.30 crore in Q4 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.22% to currently trade at Rs 13.53 on the BSE.

