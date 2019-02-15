Fenoplast standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 34.93% to Rs 42.78 crore

Net profit of Fenoplast rose 16.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 34.93% to Rs 42.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales42.7865.74 -35 OPM %10.476.60 -PBDT0.740.84 -12 PBT0.260.42 -38 NP0.280.24 17

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:01 IST

