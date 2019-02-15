Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2018 quarter
KPIT Technologies Ltd Slides 3.09%
HCL Technologies allots 1.03 lakh equity shares
HCL Technologies recognised as 'Leader' in IT Infrastructure Services Automation
Sterlite Technologies gets upgradation in credit ratings
-
Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 13.08 croreNet profit of Balurghat Technologies rose 50.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.0813.26 -1 OPM %4.282.87 -PBDT0.440.32 38 PBT0.340.24 42 NP0.240.16 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU