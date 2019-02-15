JUST IN
Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 13.08 crore

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies rose 50.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.0813.26 -1 OPM %4.282.87 -PBDT0.440.32 38 PBT0.340.24 42 NP0.240.16 50

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:01 IST

