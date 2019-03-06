JUST IN
Business Standard

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals appoints CEO for its new innovative company in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that Alessandro Riva, MD, will join its new innovation company as Chief Executive Officer. Alessandro is currently Executive Vice President, Oncology Therapeutics and Cell Therapy for Gilead Sciences. The appointment is effective 02 April 2019.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced on 14 February 2019, the in-principle approval from its Board of Directors to spin off the innovation business into a new company headquartered in the US.

The new company will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark and will operate with Alessandro Riva as the CEO, a management team and an independent Board of Directors

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 09:18 IST

