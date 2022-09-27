Filatex India starts debottlenecking project at Dahej plant

The company has commissioned its project for debottlenecking a melt capacity of 50 MT per day and manufacturing lines of 120 MT per day at Dahej plant in Gujarat.

"our project for debottlenecking melt capacity of 50 MT per day and manufacturing lines of 120 MT per day POY at Dahej Plant have successfully been commissioned w.e.f. 26th September, 2022," the company said in a statement on Monday (26 September 2022).

Filatex India is among the country's leading manufacturers of polyester filament yarn. The company's standalone net profit declined 16.78% to Rs 43.39 crore despite a 46.41% increase in sales to Rs 1,023.29 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Filatex India fell 1.46% to Rs 98 on Monday (26 September 2022).

