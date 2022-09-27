Filatex India starts debottlenecking project at Dahej plant

-
ALSO READ
Chemplast Sanmar consolidated net profit rises 40.84% in the June 2022 quarter
Chemplast Sanmar and its subsidiary receive ratings action from CRISIL
Ajanta Pharma slips after US FDA issues form 483 to Dahej facility
Adani Ports inks deal to enhance Haldia Dock's capacity in Bengal
Ganesh Benzoplast bags contract from ANA Oils for supply of liquid storage tank
-
The company has commissioned its project for debottlenecking a melt capacity of 50 MT per day and manufacturing lines of 120 MT per day at Dahej plant in Gujarat."our project for debottlenecking melt capacity of 50 MT per day and manufacturing lines of 120 MT per day POY at Dahej Plant have successfully been commissioned w.e.f. 26th September, 2022," the company said in a statement on Monday (26 September 2022).
Filatex India is among the country's leading manufacturers of polyester filament yarn. The company's standalone net profit declined 16.78% to Rs 43.39 crore despite a 46.41% increase in sales to Rs 1,023.29 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Filatex India fell 1.46% to Rs 98 on Monday (26 September 2022).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU