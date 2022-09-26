United Drilling Tools Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

CMI Ltd, Mcleod Russel India Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd and Ruby Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 September 2022.

United Drilling Tools Ltd tumbled 9.79% to Rs 314.7 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2101 shares in the past one month.

CMI Ltd crashed 9.48% to Rs 21. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20341 shares in the past one month.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd lost 9.08% to Rs 30.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd slipped 9.03% to Rs 65.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51922 shares in the past one month.

Ruby Mills Ltd shed 8.94% to Rs 305.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21285 shares in the past one month.

