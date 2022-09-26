Dish TV India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Meghmani Finechem Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Thermax Ltd and Vakrangee Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 September 2022.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Thermax Ltd and Vakrangee Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 September 2022.

Dish TV India Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 17.01 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd lost 9.14% to Rs 1442.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23010 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd crashed 8.61% to Rs 28.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thermax Ltd pared 8.13% to Rs 2202.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8516 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd slipped 7.71% to Rs 35.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)