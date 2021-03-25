Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Launches Central Scrutiny Centre

-
-
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman here today virtually launched Central Scrutiny Centre (CSC) and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority's (IEPFA) Mobile App - two tech-enabled initiatives by Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Announcing the launch of new initiatives, Sitharaman said that digital India is a campaign launched by the Government of India in order to ensure that the Government's services are made available to citizens electronically by making the country digitally empowered in the field of technology. These two initiatives would create a new corporate and investor friendly ecosystem. Going forward, MCA would bring in more tech-enabled services for ease of doing business and ease of living for the people. The Finance Minister also said that the Ministry of Corporate affairs has been engaged in a continuous journey of digitisation, automation and improvement, for the good of the society, the corporates, the economy and the professionals.
